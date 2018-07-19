Female inmate assaults officer at Ocean Springs jail, police say

An inmate in Ocean Springs jail is facing new charges after what she did to a corrections officer, police say.
On July 10, while meals were being distributed to inmates at Ocean Springs jail, Tranesa Infinity Morgan grabbed a Taser by force from the corrections officer distributing meals, Capt. Chuck Jackson said.
The officer was able to gain control of Morgan and disarm her, Jackson said.
Morgan was held on a charge of armed robbery at Rumours Lounge in Ocean Springs.
She now faces additional charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and attempted escape.
Bond was set at $50,000 for assault, $50,000 for attempted escape and $15,000 for the armed robbery.
