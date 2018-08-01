60 people — including elected officials — asked for leniency in ex-jail nurse’s sentencing

When former George County jail nurse Carmon Brannan was initially set for sentencing in the death of a diabetic jail inmate, 60 people sent letters to the court asking for leniency in her sentencing.
Brannan’s support came from a slew of politicians, county employees, friends, fellow nurses and church members.
Most described Brannan as a Christian woman who attended weekly church serves, went on mission trips to help others and as person who would “go the extra mile to help someone.”
Among the elected officials to write in their support for Brannan were Sheriff Keith Havard, George County supervisors Larry Havard, Kelly Wright and Fred Croom, Forrest County Chancery Clerk Jimmy Havard, State Rep. Doug McLeod, retired school teachers and members of the First United Methodist Church of Lucedale.
The letters had been written to the judge in hopes of garnering a lighter prison stint for Brannan when she first entered a no contest plea to manslaughter earlier this year. It’s a common practice in criminal trials.
She later withdrew that plea and the letters never came into consideration before a judge sentenced her to 15 years in prison Monday. A Warren County jury convicted her in William Joel Dixon’s September 2014 death after he went seven days without insulin.
A warden’s praise
One of the letter writers was former jail warden Preston Goff, who, along with Brannan, had agreed to avoid sending any inmate to a doctor or hospital on the county’s dime because the inmates hadn’t opted to get medical treatment in the “free world.”
Goff made it a rule to only allow Brannan the authority to send an inmate to doctor or hospital — which changed when current Warden Bobby Fairley took over.
That came out in testimony and other statements at Brannan’s criminal trial.
Dixon died despite guards repeatedly telling Brannan the prisoner was sick, throwing up, unable to breathe and begging for help.
In his letter, Goff noted how he was Brannan’s supervisor for 6 ½ of the seven years she was a nurse at the George County jail.
When asking for leniency, Goff described her as a nurse who was “hard-working, dedicated and conscientious in her medical care” of county and state inmates.
‘Pillars of our community’
Others talked about how Brannan took odd jobs to support herself after she was stripped of her nursing license.
Fairley described in a letter how Brannan was dedicated and hard-working, even though he and former Sheriff Dean Howell called her in after Dixon’s death to tell her she was fired for failing to do paperwork properly. The two ended up allowing Brannan to resign instead.
Sheriff Keith Havard said he had known Brannan and her family to be “nothing less than good wholesome pillars of our community and one of the hardest working families you will ever meet.”
Since he had become sheriff, Havard said he’d also learned that working conditions at the jail were “strenuous” and “next to impossible to perform your duties as a lone nurse with proficiency.”
Others said Brannan was the type of person who felt like nothing was beneath her and took odd jobs to support herself after she lost her nursing license.
‘Ashamed, embarrassed, and withdrawn’
A longtime friend and nurse, Karen Scott, talked about how she had watched her once “outgoing, loud and funny” friend become someone who was “ashamed, embarrassed and withdrawn” and a recluse in her own home because of the awful comments directed at Branann when she was in public.
Brannan, Scott said, was a skilled nurse and someone she had worked with many times, including during Brannan’s employment at George County Hospital.
“The general public has no idea of the decisions and actions we have to make about many patients and their care in a day,” Scott wrote. “But we can only make those decisions based on the information with which we have been provided.”
“It is so disheartening to me because all of us, registered nurses, are just one accusation or mistake or oversight away from having our career that we were educated for, licensed for, and worked at for years taken away.”
The letters also recalled Brannan’s time at church since she was charged and how she spent each Sunday going up the crying as she prayed.
‘Impossible situations’
George County Supervisor Fred Croom said he grew up Brannan, and pointed out she had no criminal record and had worked tirelessly over the years to help others.
In addition, Croom said he felt like Brannan was working in “impossible situations” almost daily as the jail’s lone nurse.
“A vast majority of the jail’s inmates are consumed by their drug addictions and preexisting medical conditions,” Croom wrote. ““Perhaps it was the 24-hour (shifts) or the endless parade of inmates going through drug withdrawals that led in part to this tragic loss.”
But Croom said he had to wondered how many lives Brannan likely saved over her 28 years of nursing.
“How many times did her experience, knowledge, and medical decisions make the difference for an inmate’s life on the edge?” Croom wrote. “This awful event will define her nursing career but these circumstances do not define her true nature as a caregiver.”
Comments