These are the 60 people who wrote letters supporting ex-George County jail nurse

When readers saw 60 letters of support were written for former George County jail nurse Carmon Brannan before she was first set for sentencing in the death of a diabetic jail inmate, some took to social media, called or emailed to ask for a complete list of those who had written in.





The court received the letter in 2017, when Brannan, 54, first entered a no contest plea to manslaughter in the September 2014 death of William Joel Dixon.

A Warren County jury in July convicted Brannan inhis death. A judge sentenced her to 15 years. She is being held in the Warrren County jail.

Her attorneys are asking for her release on an appeal bond while she waits for a higher court to determine whether to overturn the conviction. An appeal bond hearing is set at 1 p.m. Aug. 16.

It’s a common practice for a defendant in a criminal trial to submit letters to the judge from friends and family attesting to the defendant’s good character, in hopes of leniency.

Here’s a complete list of those who wrote in. Some of the letters appear to be copies of the same typewritten note, but with different signatures on them:

Below is a complete list of those who submitted letters and some of the comments: