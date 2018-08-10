Teens with criminal past in trouble again for May shooting caught on video, Coast DA says

Two teenagers who have already been convicted of crimes involving a 2014 shooting are in trouble again after video surfaced of a shooting into an apartment at a Gulfport complex, startling a mother and two kids inside, District Attorney Joel Smith said.
The young Gulfport men, both 18, have been on probation for their roles in a shooting that wounded a Gulfport man four years ago, when they were each 14 or 15 years old, Smith said.
But not anymore.
Judge Lisa Dodson revoked probation Friday for Damarcus Bullard and Derrick Riley while she was on the bench in Hancock County Circuit Court in Bay St. Louis.
They each now face felony charges involving shots fired into a residence at William Bell Apartments on May 11.
Bullard and Riley were on probation for aggravated assault. They had been convicted in July 2015 and each received a 20-year prison term, with mostly probation to serve.
On Friday, Dodson ordered both of them to serve the remainder of their prison terms, Smith said.
Police were investigating the shooting when they received information from witnesses and obtained video linking the two to the shooting, Smith said.
Bullard is accused of being the shooter.
Police arrested Bullard on May 14, and Riley on May 23, the jail docket shows.
Dodson heard witnesses testify Friday and saw the video, and found probable cause to believe a grand jury should hear the evidence, Smith said.
Bullard now faces a charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Riley faces a charge of accessory after the fact. Both charges are felonies.
“The swift and combined work of the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department have taken two violent offenders off of our streets,” Smith said.
“This sort of disregard for the value of human life cannot be tolerated in our community.”
Several violent crimes have been reported at the apartment complex just east of the Long Beach city limit since 2014:
- In May 2018 a 25-year-old man was shot in the stomach in the early-morning hours while walking in the neighborhood.
- In October 2017 a man was shot in the stomach at the apartment complex.
- In June 2017, one of three men who went to buy marijuana in the neighborhood was shot when a fight ensued, police said.
- At least 2 men have been fatally shot in the neighborhood since 2014.
