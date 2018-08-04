Last two men wanted in Gulfport shooting have been contacted, police say

The last two suspects wanted in connection to a Gulfport shooting are no longer wanted in reference to the case, police say.
Traveon Damon Williams, 19, and Jemarcus Sharod Naylor, 21, both of Laurel, were suspects in a drive-by shooting in which five homes were struck by gunfire in the 1700 block of 45th Avenue, the Sun Herald previously reported.
Williams and Naylor were contacted as of Saturday, according to a tweet from the Gulfport Police Department Twitter account. The tweet sayd they were no longer wanted in connection to the case.
Two other suspects, Timothy Terrell Wright, 19, and Markell Deshawn Cooley, 21, are already in custody at Harrison County jail.
No one was injured in the shooting.
