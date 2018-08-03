Second suspect arrested in Gulfport drive-by shooting

One more suspect wanted in connection to a Gulfport drive-by shooting is in custody.
Around 3:20 p.m. Thursday, Markell Deshawn Cooley, 21 was located and arrested by Gulfport officers, Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.
He was taken to Harrison County jail on a total bond of $250,000 for five counts of drive-by shooting set by Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray.
Gulfport police had previously arrested Timothy Terrell Wright, 19, in connection to the shooting.
Police received calls of shots fired in the 1700 block of 45th Avenue around 10:30 p.m. July 30 where five homes were struck by gunfire, Clayton Fulks previously told the Sun Herald.
No one was injured, he said.
Traveon Williams and Jermarcus Naylor are still at large as of Friday morning. They are to be considered armed and dangerous.
To give a tip, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. Or give a tip, which can be anonymous, by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or online at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Sun Herald reporter Robin Fitzgerald contributed to this report.
