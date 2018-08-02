Police searching for 3 men after drive-by shooting in Gulfport

Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for three others in a drive-by shooting last month in which five homes were struck by gunfire in the 1700 block of 45th Avenue.
Timothy Wright, 19, of Gulfport is in custody, Gulfport Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said Thursday.
The others sought should be considered armed and dangerous, Fulks said.
He identified them as Laurel residents Traveon Damon Williams, 19, and Jemarcus Sharod Naylor, and Gulfport resident Markell Deshawn Cooley, 21.
Police received calls of shots fired about 10:30 p.m. July 30.
To give a tip, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.
