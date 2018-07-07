His wife's remains were found in Pearl River County. Marshals say they know where he is.

The United States Marshals believe they have narrowed down the location of a Pearl River County man wanted on murder charges.
Charles Bowman is believed to be in Utah driving a white Nissan Maxima, said investigator Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff's Office.
"They were able to find video footage of him at a gas station in Evanston, Wyoming, on June 30," Ogden said. "He was also seen at a Walmart in the Salt Lake City area July 1."
Ogden added as of Friday, Bowman was spotted at a camp ground in Vernal, Utah.
Bowman has been sought by authorities since his wife, Kathleen Bowman, was reported missing June 29.
Human remains were found at the Pearl River County home and were later identified to belong to Kathleen.
Pearl River County Deputy Coroner Albert Lee previously told the Sun Herald the remains found on the Bowman's property were identified by experts at the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory.
"A forensic anthropologist and a forensic odontologist examined the remains we sent up and verified them through dental remains," Lee said July 2.
The cause of death remains under investigation.
Sun Herald reporter Robin Fitzgerald contributed to this report.
