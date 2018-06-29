Simon City Royal accused of murder defends himself to jury during closing arguments of trial

Joshua Peterman is helping to deliver his own closing arguments in his trial on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 29-year-old Tena Broadus.

He denied any involvement in her murder as he stood before the jury Friday morning, his demeanor anxious and shaky.

"I haven't slept one time the whole trial," he said. "I'm sorry I'm shaking. I'm fixing to lose my life here if I don't prove this to y'all."

Peterman did not take the stand in his own defense during the trial.

It is unusual for defendants to participate in closing arguments. Usually, the prosecuting attorney and the defense attorney speak.

In the other half of the closing argument, Peterman's attorney, Phil Wittman, attacked the credibility of the prosecution's witnesses. Four of them are heavy methamphetamine users who are all in jail for their parts in Broadus' 2015 murder.

But Assistant District Attorney Crosby Parker, who spoke first, anticipated the defense's strategy, and explained the investigation relied on the witnesses at hand. All of them were getting high at Peterman's house the day Broadus died.

"Plans hatched in hell don't have angels for witnesses," Parker said. "These are meth heads and these are his (Peterman's) meth heads."

Broadus died a slow and torturous death on September 18, 2015. Her body was then burned in a trash barrel and dumped the next morning in the Biloxi River.

The families of Broadus and Kari Parker, one of the defendants, are in the courtroom.

Assistant District Attorney Mitchell Owen had the last word, "They're the dregs of society. But at least some of them had the decency to come in here and tell you what happened, because it was wrong."

The case has now gone to the jury. They can consider a first-degree murder charge, which means that Peterman had a "deliberate design" to kill Broadus, even if he formed that only moments before the killing. A first-degree murder conviction could mean life in prison for Peterman.

The jury instead could find Peterman guilty of second-degree or "depraved heart" murder, which would mean he had no design beforehand to kill her. They also could acquit him.

The Sun Herald will update this story when there is a verdict.