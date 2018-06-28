Tena Broadus 'begged' him to kill her. Joshua Peterman said, 'No, not yet,' witness testifies

Assistant District Attorney Crosby Parker shows a photo of Joshua Peterman's house to Natasha Sellers as she testifies on Thursday, June 28, 2018 during Peterman's murder trial in Harrison County Circuit Court in Gulfport. Sellers said she helped Peterman dispose of Tena Marie Broadus' body after she was killed in September 2015. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com