Tena Broadus 'begged' him to kill her. Joshua Peterman said, 'No, not yet,' witness testifies

Joshua Peterman needed to get rid of a body, so he texted a longtime friend he called, “Mama Tasha,” Natasha Sellers.
What wound up happening the night of September 18, 2015, ruined the life of 43-year-old Natasha Sellers of Ocean Springs, she testified Wednesday morning in Circuit Court.
An articulate witness, she wore a jail jumpsuit, saying she had pleaded guilty in the case to accessory after the fact to murder.
Peterman, a 31-year-old meth dealer and member of the Simon City Royals, is on trial for first-degree murder in the death of Tena Broadus, 29, also of Gulfport.
When she showed up at the house, Sellers testified, Peterman “starts explaining to me that they have murdered someone because she snitched on him for robbing Coke machines ...
“He said he needs my vehicle and he needs my help to get rid of the body. I was scared. I didn't know what else to do.”
She knew none of the people at the house except Peterman. Everyone had been using meth all day at the O'Neal Road home of Peterman, where Broadus was beaten in a garage, Duct taped to a chair and eventually killed.
Now they were going to use Sellers' SUV to get rid of the body.
First, Sellers took Peterman to a nearby gas station, where she went inside to buy starter fluid, checking with him through the window to make sure she got the right kind. From the witness stand, she narrated a video that the jury watched of her time in the store.
In the SUV, Peterman talked about Broadus, too.
“He said she was a real trouper,” said Sellers, who had known Peterman for about 10 years and got meth from him. “She kept chewing through the Duct tape. She kept begging for him to kill her, but he would tell her, 'No, not yet.' “
Peterman and Aaron Bobinger, who has pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in the case and testified, loaded a black tool box with Tena's body inside into the back of the SUV.
Bobinger had dropped Broadus off at the house earlier in the day. Broadus was his girlfriend and he learned of her death only after he returned to Peterman's house in the late afternoon looking for her.
Kari Parker, Peterman's new love interest, also was in the SUV with them. She and Peterman had met the previous day, but witnesses have described her as taking an active role in Tena Broadus' beating and demise.
Parker, on the other hand, testified that she never touched Broadus.
Meth and fear of Peterman have been described as the common denominators for all the participants, most of whom had never met until the day Broadus died.
Bobinger and Peterman were carrying the heavy box with Broadus' body into the woods, but Sellers said Bobinger “freaked” when the body fell out of the box. He returned to the SUV.
Parker said, “Move, p - - - y, I'll get it,” Sellers testified. Parker helped Peterman tote the box. He dumped the body, head first, into a metal drum, poured in the starter fluid and lit it, Parker earlier testified.
“You seen the woods light up like they had been set on fire,” said Sellers, who stayed in the SUV.
Then, Sellers said, Peterman disposed of the box in a bayou and they headed to Island View Casino, where Sellers had free play. Next, they went to Sellers house in Ocean Springs to get high again.
Peterman and Parker stayed for weeks, Sellers said. Sellers said that she feared them both. Peterman had wanted to kill Bobinger, too, she said, reaching for a rag and the lighter fluid before they left the body disposal site.
“He was going to take out Aaron right then,” she said, “but I begged him not to.”
