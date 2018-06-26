Accused killer's friends, 'the dregs of society,' are testifying against him, Coast ADA says

Joshua Peterman has already interrupted his own trial Tuesday afternoon on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 29-year-old Tena Marie Broadus.

After opening statements in Harrison County Circuit Court, he wanted his defense attorney to ask specific questions of the former Gulfport police officer testifying in the case.

"One last question," he called out in front of the jury.

His attorney, public defender Phil Whittmann, said to Peterman, "Stop."

Peterman responded, "It is important."

Judge Roger Clark dismissed the jury from the room and warned Peterman that there should be no further outbursts or he would be removed from the room and that the case would be tried without him.

Earlier during opening statements, Assistant District Attorney Mitchell Owen told jurors that four friends of Peterman would be testifying against him. They were all using methamphetamine in the hours before and after Broadus was killed, Owen said.

"What you will soon learn from these individuals is they are all dregs of society," Owen said.

And Peterman was their ring leader, he said, adding his friends were all scared of him.

"They are very clear about one thing and they are consistent about one thing: This defendant was in charge," Owen said.

It is unclear how Broadus died because all they found of her was a skeleton and a partial skull at the bottom of the Biloxi River.

