Iconic downtown Ocean Springs pharmacy for sale after owner, wife die in crash

An iconic pharmacy and storefront in downtown Ocean Springs is for sale, and the current owners hope whoever buys the spot will consider keeping the namesake alive.

After Clark Levi and his wife, Amelda, died in a one-car crash last month, the family has decided to put Lovelace Drugs on the market, consultant Kery Strickland said in an exclusive interview with the Sun Herald.

Strickland was one of Clark Levi’s business partners and has been hired by Dempsey Levi, Clark Levi’s father and executor to the estate, to help assess the value of the building and pharmacy and place it on the market.

Clark Levi was the pharmacist at Lovelace and “was the heart and soul of the place,” Strickland said.

Clark and Amelda Levi leave behind eight children between them, Strickland said, and Dempsey Levi had a challenging decision to make about the business.

Clark Levy “was the one that kept that place going, and Mr. Dempsey has to do what’s in the best interest for the estate and the children,” Strickland said.

Strickland said the decision to sell has nothing to do with a recent FBI raid of the pharmacy.

Right now, Strickland is handling the sale and it is not listed with a real estate agent or broker. Strickland said he’s currently assessing the value of the assets, and the family is willing to sell the pharmacy and retail space separately. A price has not yet been decided.

“They’re hoping some of the local business owners who understand the importance of the building” would get first pick at buying it, Strickland said.

The Levi family hopes whoever buys the property will consider keeping the name.

“It’s so iconic to downtown, and Clark loved Ocean Springs,” Strickland said.

Clark and Amelda Levi were killed in October when their 2019 Porche Boxster left the roadway and hit a tree on Shearwater Drive, just south of Hudson Road.

The top on the convertible was down at the time of the crash. Both were wearing their seat belts, Police Capt. William “Chuck” Jackson previously told the Sun Herald.

Clark Levi was pronounced dead at the scene, and Amelda Levi was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

“The children have gotten so much support from immediate family,” Strickland said. “They’re doing as well as they can be, given the situation.”

Anyone interested in the building or pharmacy should call Strickland at 601-310-6336.