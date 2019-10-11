Jackson County

Owner of Lovelace Drugs and wife dead after crash in Ocean Springs, police say

Sun Herald

Two people are dead after a one-vehicle crash in Ocean Springs, police say.

Clark and Amelda Levi, both 46, died after their vehicle hit a tree, Ocean Springs police said in a press release.

Clark Levi is the owner of Lovelace Drugs on Washington Avenue, a longtime fixture of downtown, and Amelda was his wife, GulfLive.com reports.

Officers responded to the crash at Shearwater Drive and Hudson Road at 8:37 p.m.

The preliminary investigation shows the vehicle “left the roadway and struck a tree,” police said.

Clark Levi was pronounced dead at the scene, and Amelda Levi was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation.

Related stories from Biloxi Sun Herald
  Comments  