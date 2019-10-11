Owner of Lovelace Drugs and wife dead after crash in Ocean Springs, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

Two people are dead after a one-vehicle crash in Ocean Springs, police say.

Clark and Amelda Levi, both 46, died after their vehicle hit a tree, Ocean Springs police said in a press release.

Clark Levi is the owner of Lovelace Drugs on Washington Avenue, a longtime fixture of downtown, and Amelda was his wife, GulfLive.com reports.

Officers responded to the crash at Shearwater Drive and Hudson Road at 8:37 p.m.

The preliminary investigation shows the vehicle “left the roadway and struck a tree,” police said.

Clark Levi was pronounced dead at the scene, and Amelda Levi was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation.