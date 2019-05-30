FBI agents raid Lovelace Drugs in Ocean Springs

FBI raids popular Lovelace Drugs in downtown Ocean Springs The Federal Bureau of Investigation has raided Lovelace Drugs, a popular pharmacy and eatery, on Washington Avenue in Downtown Ocean Springs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Federal Bureau of Investigation has raided Lovelace Drugs, a popular pharmacy and eatery, on Washington Avenue in Downtown Ocean Springs.

Federal agents armed with search warrants raided Lovelace Drugs in downtown Ocean Springs on Thursday morning.

About 30 local, state and federal officers participated in the 9:30 a.m. search at the popular store and eatery on Washington Avenue.

FBI agents are heading up the investigation.

“The FBI is here for law enforcement purposes authorized by federal court,” said FBI spokesperson Brett Carr. No other information was provided.

The store is temporarily closed while authorities finish up the search. However, Carr said, it is expected to reopen Friday.

The pharmacy portion of the store closed in 2014 when CVS bought Fred’s Pharmacy chain, which had been operating there under the Lovelace store name. It stayed open as a Fred’s without the pharmacy until November 2016.

The pharmacy reopened in 2018 after being closed for renovations. Clark Levi, who owns the building and is a pharmacist, will have a hand in the business. However, Joey Krystosek has been the manager.

Calls to the store are answered with a recording that mentions the store also was formerly known as The Garden Pharmacy.