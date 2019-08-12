Family of man killed by Moss Point police stages sit-in at city hall. Mayor speaks out.

Moss Point mayor: ‘I have no authority for hiring or firing’ in officer-involved shooting case Moss Point Mayor Mario King held a press conference Monday regarding the officer-involved shooting. King said the family is his priority, but that he could not meet some of their demands for an emergency meeting or the firing of the officer involved. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Moss Point Mayor Mario King held a press conference Monday regarding the officer-involved shooting. King said the family is his priority, but that he could not meet some of their demands for an emergency meeting or the firing of the officer involved.

After demanding immediate action by the city, the family of the man shot and killed by a police officer is staging a sit-in at Moss Point City Hall, and the mayor urged support for them during a press conference.

On Sunday, the family of 27-year-old Toussaint Diamon Sims and their attorney, Carlos Moore, called for the resignation of Police Chief Brandon Ashley and the firing of the officer who fired the fatal shots.

They also demanded to see the officer’s body-camera footage, and asked that city officials call a special meeting Monday to take action.

However, Mayor Mario King said the city is not planning a special meeting to try and meet those demands, adding that he as mayor has no authority over the firing of Ashley or the officer.

“We’re getting the runaround for someone to call a special meeting,” Moore said. The family and supporters plan on staging a sit-in until a meeting is called, he said.

Sims was shot after a vehicle and foot chase with police Thursday night. Ashley said Sims was armed and pointed a weapon at an officer in a threatening manner, which led to the officer firing the fatal shots.

Since the shooting, Moore said he has talked to seven witnesses, all of whom say Sims was not armed or threatening the officer when the shooting occurred.

The Sun Herald spoke Sunday with attorney Calvin Taylor, who is representing the officer and had reviewed the body-camera footage. He said it showed Sims had a firearm capable of firing dozens of rounds at a time when the shooting happened. He said the firearm was found near his body.

Moore and the Sims family have not seen the body-camera footage. Moore believes that if Taylor has watched the footage, he should see it too.

“I’ve asked the mayor and the MBI (Mississippi Bureau of Investigation) to release the video to the family if it contradicts the eyewitnesses that I’ve spoken with,” Moore said. “They have not produced it. I’m an attorney just like Calvin Taylor. If the officer’s attorney gets to see the video, so should I.”

King said he could not comment on the investigation, which is being led by MBI.

“I implore the mayor of the city to act,” Moore said. “He is the leader of the city. He’s a young black male. While it’s Diamon Sims today, who is five years younger than the mayor, it could be him tomorrow.”

As a 32-year-old African American man, King said he was torn over the shooting because he is fully aware of nationwide movements in support of both Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter.

“I understand the racial tensions in our country,” he said.

King said his main focus is the grieving family, and that he had met with them to offer support.

The mayor also said the family is not causing any disturbance at City Hall.

“This family is simply seeking justice,” King said. “They are nice. They are good people. They are just here for their child.”

An autopsy was scheduled Monday to determine the exact cause of Sims’ death.