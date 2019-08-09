Armed suspect dead after officer-involved shooting, Moss Point police say

Armed suspect dead in Moss Point officer-involved shooting, chief confirms A Moss Point officer-involved shooting leaves one suspect dead. Police Chief Brandon Ashley says the suspect was armed. The MBI will lead the investigation into the incident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Moss Point officer-involved shooting leaves one suspect dead. Police Chief Brandon Ashley says the suspect was armed. The MBI will lead the investigation into the incident.

A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Moss Point, police say.

Moss Point police, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies were on scene Thursday night near the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Second Street.

“The Moss Point Police Department was involved in a fatal shooting with an armed suspect who is deceased,” Police Chief Brandon Ashley told the Sun Herald. “The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation and will release information as they deem appropriate.”

Ashley said that no officers were injured during the incident.

The scene centered around nearly a block of Second Street, with crime tape blocking off part of the street. A dark sedan with its driver’s side door open was in a ditch in front of a home. Officers on scene would not confirm if the car belonged to the person who was shot by police.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is released.