Body recovered of man who crashed on I-110 Biloxi bridge and fell into Biloxi Bay

Searchers recovered the body of a man who was ejected from his truck during an accident on the I-110 bridge Saturday and fell into the bay.

The name of the man has not been released.

Biloxi police report that the man and his son were traveling south on I-110 at about 1 p.m. Saturday, pulling a small trailer with a white pickup truck.

When crossing the grated draw span of the bridge, the the vehicle and trailer began to “fish-tail” and spin out of control, police say.

The driver side of the truck hit the west side barrier of the bridge. The driver was ejected from the truck, over the barrier and into the water.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Witnessed called 911 to report the crash and observed the driver in the water before losing site of him.

At 2:30 a.m. Sunday, boat units with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources recovered the the body.

The man’s son, a passenger in the truck, was not harmed in the crash.