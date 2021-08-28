Search and rescue under way after driver thrown from vehicle into Biloxi’s Back Bay

The Biloxi Police Department, Department of Marine Resources and other agencies were searching the Back Bay for one person who was ejected from their vehicle on the Interstate 110 bridge before 1:30 on Aug. 28, 2021. hruhoff@sunherald.com

A driver lost control of his vehicle on the Interstate 110 bridge and was apparently ejected from the driver’s seat window and into the Back Bay in an accident early Saturday afternoon.

Biloxi Police Capt. Brian Dykes said the incident was reported to him at 1:25 p.m.

Dykes said a team including Biloxi officers and the Department of Marine Resources are currently searching for the driver in the bay.

Harrison County Fire Rescue posted on Facebook that they were also involved in the search and rescue mission, and that southbound lanes on the bridge are partially closed.

Their post included a photograph of the driver’s vehicle, a white pickup truck, which had struck the retaining wall on the side of the bridge.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Dykes said the vehicle apparently spun around after the driver lost control, before hitting the wall.

The accident came when Interstate 10 was crowded with thousands of evacuees fleeing the path of Hurricane Ida.

Dykes said the accident and response would not affect responding departments’ hurricane preparations or plans.