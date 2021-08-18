Hospitals filled with COVID crush Coast cancer patient’s dream. ‘We have to let her go.’

Abby Bosarge is letting go at age 18.

Abby was diagnosed June 3, 2020, before her senior year at Pass Christian High, with acute myleloid leukemia. The straight A student and athlete has long outlasted doctors’ expectations. She was put on hospice in April, but rallied after another round of chemotherapy to check off bucket list dreams.

Pass Christian High School brought graduation to her on a beach in Galveston, near the Houston cancer center where she had been treated. Nobody thought she would make it back home.

But, when she was strong enough, Abby underwent another round of chemotherapy to keep her cancer at bay.

In the months that followed, she managed to return home to family and friends, and video chat with soccer star Abby Wambaugh and cast members of her favorite sitcom, “The Office.” She even received from comedian Seth Rogen a personally signed copy of his book, “Year Book,” and a piece of pottery that he made.

The extraordinary teenager’s mother wrote in a public Facebook post Wednesday that Abby has decided she “is done” with treatment.

“Yesterday was one of the hardest days of Abby’s cancer experience,” Jerusha Bosarge wrote. “It was the day she chose to be with her friends and family instead of going back to Houston to try another harsh chemo for the unlikely chance that it would get her through the next 6-8 weeks until the Car T trial (which had very little hope of success anyway).

“She can’t bear to be away from family and visitors and activities to distract her from this existence (covid has taken all the perks and even basic freedoms and humanity away from cancer patients).”

Another post from Bosarge highlighted the problems that cancer patients face receiving treatment because hospitals statewide, including those on the Coast, are overflowing with COVID-19 patients.

It is another miracle, a family member said, that Abby has not contracted COVID-19. Her father, critical care Dr. Joseph “Joey” Bosarge, and mother have been vigilant about protecting her from the virus.

Jerusha Broussard posted about the difficulties on Aug. 13 in Abby’s Army, a Facebook group where almost 13,000 members have followed Abby’s inspiring story:

“To all of this army who can’t or don’t want to receive the Covid vaccine for whatever reason . . I’m not judging in any way or starting a debate.

“I have nothing but love for every single one of you who take the time to pray for and care about my baby and my family. I’m simply asking you respectfully to please wear a mask for just a little while to help curb (not stop) this disease long enough to let hospitals replenish supplies needed for cancer patients. Even if you think it won’t help, please try anyway . . . for Abby. “

Abby’s dream of attending Rollins College in Florida was dashed, when she still had hope of further treatment, because of the rampant spread of COVID in that state.

“For the same reason,” her mother wrote, “not enough staff and supplies to safely take on a new cancer patient due to covid overload in Florida.

“Abby just lost her chance at college. I cannot tell you what a devastating blow this is to her emotional well being and her desire to continue this fight. And it’s all because of the inability to secure even decent medical care right now in Florida.

“Rollins College was one of her top three bucket list items. It’s gone now . . . maybe forever. Not because she couldn’t handle it . . . but because of Covid . . . when she doesn’t even have covid. And, yes, I know that a lot of kids had to pull out of school last year during the pandemic . . . but my child may never have a chance to go later. She may not live that long. This will be her major regret.

“I am so, so sad for her. So, so, so sad.”

Abby’s mother said on Aug. 18 that her daughter is “deteriorating rapidly and just wants to be home.” She is on oxygen, in constant pain and nauseated.

Jerusha Broussard closed with these words:

“She can’t stay awake very long and she can’t see her phone very well to text message. She is very depressed. Her friends are now all beginning the next phase of their lives while hers is ending. I can’t bear it. Please pray for comfort and peace and an easy exit. We are terrified and broken.

“One more thing . . please don’t ask her to keep fighting. She already feels like she’s disappointing everyone. Just don’t do it. Respect her decision. It’s her life and she knows when she’s had enough.

“If I can respect this, I am certain that all of you can. Now is not the time to make her doubt her choices. She was on borrowed time. We knew this. We are grateful for the gift of extra time she was granted. But it’s done and she is suffering. Really suffering. We have to let her go.”