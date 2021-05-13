Soccer star Abby Wambach fulfills a wish for Coast teen battling terminal cancer

U.S. Women’s soccer star Abby Wambach spoke to Pass High senior Abby Bosarge through a video chat. Bosarge is battling terminal cancer. Photos courtesy Facebook/Bosarge family

A Mississippi Gulf Coast teen battling terminal cancer got her chance to chat with soccer legend and Olympic gold medalist Abby Wambach.

Abby Bosarge, an 18-year-old Pass Christian High senior and athlete fighting leukemia, is seen in a Facebook post wiping away tears while talking to Wambach, an LGBTQ and women’s rights activist who won the 2015 World Cup as part of the U.S. Women’s National Team.

A screen shot of the video call was posted in the Abby’s Army Facebook group, where the teen’s mother provides daily updates on Abby’s condition to more than 10,000 followers.

Last month, the Make-A-Wish Foundation rented Abby’s parents a beach house in Galveston, Texas, so she could fulfill a bucket-list wish of graduating high school. Doctors were unsure if Abby would be able to make it to graduation. Pass High administration and students traveled from the Coast to Texas to give her a beach-side graduation ceremony.

Abby is under hospice care through Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston but is now home in Pass Christian. Abby was able to visit her high school on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post in the Abby’s Army group.

“Still knocking things off the bucket list,” the post said. Abby is hoping to meet Pass Christian native and “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts and pop star Harry Styles.

Domino’s Pizza franchises on the Coast last month donated 20% of one day of sales to Abby’s family. The fundraiser was a widespread success, with many posting images of long lines at locations across South Mississippi and others waiting patiently for pizza so they could contribute to Abby and her family.