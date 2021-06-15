KISS promises ‘wildest and hottest show ever’ as reunion tour resumes with Biloxi date

The original members of KISS are resuming their End of the Road World Tour shut down by COVID-19, including an Oct. 5 concert date at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.

Tickets are on sale now for the Biloxi concert, which was rescheduled to the new date after COVID canceled two 2020 dates at the Biloxi coliseum. The concert date coincides with the 25th Anniversary Cruisin’ the Coast antique and classic car extravaganza planned Oct. 3-10.

VIP experiences and KISS Army presales started Tuesday morning, with tickets ranging from $1,000 to $4,000 for an up-close experience. The hard rockers with painted faces also have added new dates to their tour.

“Time marched on but we couldn’t,” a KISS news release about the tour says. “Now, the boots are on and we’re hauling an extra year’s worth of pyro, lights and spectacle. WE ARE BACK!

“We’re pumped and can’t wait to celebrate with our biggest, wildest and hottest show ever!”

The original band formed in January 1973 with co-founders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, drummer Peter Criss, who would become an on-again, off-again member, and lead guitarist Ace Frehley.

Vocalist Stanley and frontman Simmons are still with band. They are joined by lead guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer.

The band has 44 albums, with 100 million copies sold, to its credit.