What’s up with US 90 traffic jams near Biloxi casinos? What MDOT says about red lights

Now that the Fort Bayou drawbridge in Ocean Springs is back in service, drivers want to know if the timing on the traffic lights along the detour routes will be reset again.

Engineers from Mississippi Department of Transportation reconfigured the timing of the lights to keep traffic flowing during the two months of bridge repairs.

“They are being adjusted back to normal timings now that the drawbridge is back open to traffic,” said Katey Hornsby, MDOT public information officer for the project.

Not all the traffic signals can be fixed right away, however.

Anyone who has driven on U.S. 90 near Hard Rock and Beau Rivage casinos knows how traffic backs up, especially on weekends.

Most of the controls that regulate the timing of the lights went under water during Hurricane Zeta in late October, she said.

Beau Rivage Resort & Casino and Hard Rock Biloxi each sustained $20 million in damages during the Category 3 storm.

“We have made temporary repairs to the signal cabinets,” Hornsby said, “and a contract to replace much of the damaged hardware is in the works.”