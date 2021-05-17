Harrison County coroner asks for public’s help to identify driver killed in fiery crash

The Harrison County coroner is asking for the public’s help to identify a man killed in a fiery crash Friday on Tradition Parkway.

The crash that happened shortly before 2 p.m. Friday involved a Chevrolet Silverado double-cab pickup truck that ran off the road, hit some trees and went up in flames. The motorist died of blunt force trauma, Switzer said, but his body was badly burned.

“The truck was burned and pretty mangled up,” Coroner Brian Switzer said Monday. “We couldn’t find a VIN (vehicle identification number) or get a license plate number. We thought somebody would report somebody missing over the weekend but that didn’t happen.”

The man who died is white, 25 to 35 years old and was driving a late 1990s to early 2000s model Chevrolet Silverado.

The color of truck couldn’t be determined.

“There is no foul play,” Switzer said. “We are just trying to identify him.”

To report information, call the Harrison County Coroner’s Office at 228-865-4290 or the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 228-865-7060.