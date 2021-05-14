One person dies Friday in fiery crash on Tradition Highway

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer is on the scene of a fatal accident on Tradition Parkway Friday afternoon.

Switzer said at 1:50 p.m. that one person in still in the vehicle, which caught on fire after the single vehicle crash in Harrison County.

The incident happened in a wooded area near the intersection of Tradition Parkway and Mississippi 67, he said.

A tow truck arrived on the scene shortly before 2 p.m. and traffic is expected to be tied up as crews remove the victim and the vehicle from the scene.

The body will be sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab and an identity isn’t expected to be released until Monday, he said.