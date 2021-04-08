Black spring break returns this weekend after COVID-19 hiatus. What to know.

Black spring break is back, and Arthur Jackson can’t wait to get to Biloxi.

Last year, the 26-year-old, who lives in Wilmington, North Carolina, missed the event for the first time since 2012 after it was canceled during the first wave of coronavirus cases. On Thursday, he’s making the trip back to the Coast with a couple of friends who will be attending Black Spring Break for the first time. They’re looking forward to eating seafood and visiting the casinos, but mostly to spending time on the beach.

“You can’t go wrong with a beach party,” he said.

Also known as Mississippi Gulf Coast Spring Break, the annual gathering could draw as many as 40,000 people, said organizer Nick Brundidge, who has promoted the event since 2010. Police estimated 30,000 people attended Black Beach Weekend in 2018 and 2019, and Brundidge thinks people are ready to have a good time.

“We have people coming from Chicago, New York, Texas,” he said. “A lot of people from the Midwest and a lot of people who have never been to Mississippi.”

The first Black Spring Break events took place on the Coast from 2000 to 2002. After a hiatus, it’s been an annual tradition since 2010, with different organizers holding events under the same umbrella.

This year, one prominent organizer decided to move the party to August. Black Beach Weekend will be held from Aug. 27-29. Organizer Maurice Bryant said that after Gov. Tate Reeves lifted COVID-19 restrictions including the mask mandate on March 2, there wasn’t enough time to plan for an April event.

Bryant said he thinks this weekend’s festivities and the August event will both draw a crowd.

“I just think people that are comfortable coming out now will be here, and people will be coming back again from this event in August,” he said.

COVID-19 precautions

Although COVID-19 cases are falling in Mississippi, the virus is still spreading and state public health leaders have said new variants are a concern.

And some spring breakers may be traveling in from parts of the country with higher rates of spread, so COVID-19 precautions are important, medical experts say.

“While it’s true that young adults rarely die of COVID-19, they can become super-spreaders because they are typically asymptomatic, as they show few symptoms or signs that they have been exposed and potentially infected,” said Dr. Amit Prasad, UnitedHealthcare Chief Medical Officer and Mississippi-based internal specialist, in an email statement.

“The health challenge will come when all the students return to their respective campuses and communities and interact with those who could still be at risk for serious illness due to COVID.”

The majority of events this weekend will be outside, Brundidge said. Experts say outdoor gatherings are safer than indoor gatherings because air flow disperses virus-containing droplets.

Prasad recommended the following safety measures:

Maintain as much social distance as possible, especially indoors.

Keep your mask on except to eat and drink. When eating and drinking, stay away from others, especially if you’re around new people.

If using a cloth mask, wash it regularly by soaking it in bleach for five minutes and rinsing thoroughly. Allow it to dry completely to prevent the growth of mold.

Keep hand sanitizer with you.

Do not share food or drink.

Don’t let other people use your cell phone.

Spring break traffic and transit plans

Brundidge said attendees can park at private lots including at 3940 Beach Blvd. and others along the beach.

The City of Biloxi described its traffic plan for the event in its April newsletter.

Starting Friday morning, cones will divide lanes of U.S. 90 between I-110 in Biloxi and Cowan Road in Gulfport. If needed, police will limit traffic to one lane in each direction, clearing left lanes for emergency vehicles.

Text BILOXI to 994111 to get free traffic updates from the city.

Captain Brian Dykes, a spokesman for the Biloxi Police Department, said the department was planning for a “normal spring break crowd” size.

Usually, Dykes said, the department looks at hotel bookings and social media activity to predict how many people will attend. This year, that has been difficult because area hotels have seen unusually high occupancy rates in the past few months.

Last weekend, for example, the occupancy rate at Coast hotels was 90%, said Linda Hornsby, executive director of the Mississippi Hotel and Lodging Association. During Black Spring Break in 2019, held April 12-14, the occupancy rate was 71.7%.

Public transit modifications

The Coast Transit Authority said passengers should “expect major delays on several CTA transit routes” from April 9-11.

The CTA announced the following service modifications:

Friday, April 9

• Beachcomber will end service for the day at approximately 12:35 p.m. at Edgewater Mall.

• Rt. 34 – Pass Road will end service at approximately 6:53 p.m. There will be no service to Eisenhower, C.T. Switzer Road or Edgewater Mall after 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 10

• Beachcomber – No Service for the day.

• Rt. 34 – Pass Road will end service at approximately 6:53 p.m. There will be no service to Eisenhower, C.T. Switzer Road or Edgewater Mall after 12:00 p.m.

SUNDAY, April 11

• Beachcomber - No Sunday Service

• Rt. 34 – Pass Road will resume a Sunday Schedule, however, expect some traffic delays.

Weekend events

Here are the events planned for the weekend. Some require tickets. A full line-up is available on Facebook.

Thursday, April 8

A welcome party and $1,000 Twerk Off at Club Thirty IV in Gulfport

Big Boogie live in concert at Club Zodiac in Biloxi

Friday, April 9 & Saturday, April 10

Black Beach Gone Wild after hours party, wet T-shirt contest and twerk contest at Torio’s Bar in Gulfport

Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11

Annual Black Spring Break Beach Party Extravaganza starting at 11 a.m., including Battle of the DJ’s and Battle of the Sexes, at 2450 Beach Blvd

Sunday, April 11

Car and bike show at 17085 Racetrack Rd. Gulfport, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Black Beach Hangover at Zodiac in Biloxi