Coast businessman’s death under investigation after he was hit by car, police say

Coast businessman Lee Brumfield was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while walking along the beach in Gulfport on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Courtesy of Mike Butler

The car wreck that led to the death of Coast businessman Lee Brumfield on Tuesday morning is still under investigation, Gulfport Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jason DuCré said Thursday.

Brumfield, 64, was walking his dog on the beach sidewalk in Gulfport near the intersection of U.S. 90 and Cowan Road just before 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday. A vehicle driving eastbound left the road and struck Brumfield, who died at the scene of blunt force trauma.

The driver was taken to a local hospital.

DuCré said police have not yet determined whether the driver will face charges. He said he could not estimate when the criminal investigation division might conclude its investigation of the incident.

Friends, family and colleagues are mourning Brumfield’s death.

“While Lee loved business, he ultimately would want to be remembered for his love of God and the church, his family and love of people,” an online obituary said. “His bright smile was a direct reflection of the light of Christ in his life.”

His funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 11 a.m. at the Crossroads Church of the Nazarene in Ocean Springs, where he was a member. Visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m., also at the church.

Brumfield’s survivors include his “brother and best friend” George Albert “Al” Brumfield, Jr., nephew George Albert Brumfield III, his niece, Laura Lynn Brumfield and his beloved dog, Rebel.

Brumfield’s company, Brumfield Properties, owned properties including Singing River Mall in Gautier.

In recent years, Brumfield had worked on a townhouse project in Ocean Springs called the Sands at Front Beach. Since the city aldermen approved the project five years ago, it has been held up by a lawsuit filed by neighbors of the property.

Mike Butler, owner of Butler Homes in Ocean Springs, worked closely with Brumfield on the project and became a good friend. Butler called his death “just a shock.”

“If you go out to a meal with him, he wants to say the blessing,” Butler told the Sun Herald on Tuesday. “I’m telling you, there’s not a better man on the planet. At least I’ve never met one.”

Mary Perez and Patrick Magee contributed reporting.