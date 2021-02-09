Coast businessman dies after being hit by car while walking along beach by US 90

Friends and family are mourning the death of a Mississippi Coast businessman and property developer who was hit by a car and killed while walking on the beach sidewalk in Gulfport on Tuesday morning.

William Lee Brumfield, who was 64 years old and lived in Gulfport, was declared dead at the scene after he was hit by a vehicle that left U.S. 90, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told the Sun Herald.

The vehicle was eastbound on Highway 90 when it left the road and landed on the sand beach.

Brumfield died of blunt force trauma, Switzer said.

The incident happened in the 1200 block of Highway 90, across from Cedar Drive and in front of the high-rise condos at the Cowan Road intersection.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital.

Gulfport police have not responded to phone calls for more information.

‘Honest and trustworthy’

Mississippi Coast Coliseum Executive Director Matt McDonnell, a friend of Brumfield’s, drove by the scene of the wreck not long after it happened. It wasn’t until later in the day that he found out it was Brumfield killed in the wreck.

“It was devastating news to me,” McDonnell said. “He was always consistently honest and trustworthy.”

Mike Butler, owner of Butler Homes in Ocean Springs, was a business partner of Brumfield’s.

“Man, it’s just a shock,” Butler said. “I couldn’t even work all day. He was supposed to be at my office at 9:30 a.m. for a meeting. At 9:15, I got the news.

“I talked to him at six last night, and he was excited about the stuff we’ve got going. He had another meeting at eight (Tuesday morning), and he never showed up. I got the call from my buddy and he told me.”

Brumfield’s company, Brumfield Properties, owned several properties in South Mississippi, including Singing River Mall in Gautier.

Five years ago, Brumfield received approval from Ocean Springs city aldermen for a townhouse project on Front Beach. Butler and Brumfield were working together to develop The Sands at Front Beach, which was planned to be built on 5.6 acres on Front Beach that has been empty since Hurricane Katrina struck in 2005.

The project has been held up for several years following a lawsuit by nearby homeowners.

While working closely with Brumfield on the project, he and Butler developed a close friendship.

“Anybody that talked with him would tell you what a great guy he was,” Butler said. “I’ve known him for seven years. He was an inspiration for me, both in business and personally.

“He was a good, quality person. He doesn’t have to do a lot of teaching. It’s just how he carries himself, how he acts, how he is. If you go out to a meal with him, he wants to say the blessing. I’m telling you, there’s not a better man on the planet. At least I’ve never met one.”

McDonnell echoed Butler in praising Brumfield’s character.

“I’ve known him for 20 years and had a good friendship with him,” McDonnell said. “I ate a lot of meals with him and know him as an outstanding person and human being. He was a Christian, honest and trustworthy.”