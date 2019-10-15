Coroner identifies body found in water near Biloxi’s Deer Island

SHARE COPY LINK

A body found in the Mississippi Sound near Deer Island has been identified.

Michael Anthony Blakeney Jr., of Baldwin County, Alabama, was found dead, floating in the water on Oct. 3, according to the Biloxi Police Department.

Blakeney, 43, was identified days after BPD and Harrison County Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer asked the public for help identifying the body using descriptions of the man’s tattoos.

There were no indications of foul play revealed in the autopsy, Biloxi police said in a news release.

The cause of death is still being determined, pending lab results.