Officials release description of body found near Deer Island

The Biloxi Police Department and Harrison County Coroner’s Office need help identifying a body found near Deer Island.

Officials discovered the body on Oct. 3 south of the Kuhn Street Pier and north of Deer Island, according to a BPD news release.

The body found is described as a white male potentially between the ages of 30-45, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 2 inches tall, who weighed between 220-250 pounds.

The man also had short dark hair and several tattoos, the release said.

His tattoos included a scorpion on his right shoulder, a viking on his left shoulder, “Brendan” on the back of his right arm, and an elephant and a clown face with the words “cry now” on his right inner forearm.

On his left inner arm, he had another clown face with the words “laugh later.” He also had a tribal tattoo on the left upper arm.

On his chest he had a tattoo of a ribbon with “11-12-11.” The name “Davianna” was tattooed on his left side, the release said. He also had unknown symbols on his left calf.

Photos of the tattoos are not being released. The death is being considered suspicious until the cause of death is determined.

If you have any information on the cause of death or identity of the man, call the coroner’s office at 228-865-4290 or the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 435-6112.