Bayou View Middle School student arrested after school threat, Gulfport police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A 14-year-old student was arrested Friday after threatening to shoot other students, Gulfport police said in a press release.

The teen attends Bayou View Middle School, which received information that the student was planning to shoot others, said Sg.t James Griffin in the release.

However, officers found the teen “did not have the immediate means to carry out the threat.”

Griffin said the “quick availability of information” and quick action by the Gulfport School District and police lead to the arrest.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The case was referred to Harrison County Youth Court.

Earlier this week, five 13-year-olds were arrested after threats at St. Martin Middle School.