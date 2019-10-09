Three 13-year-olds arrested after making school threats, Jackson County sheriff says

SHARE COPY LINK

A student who police say threatened to “shoot up” a middle school was the first of three students arrested since Saturday for allegedly making threats, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a press release.

All three students are 13 and attend St. Martin Middle School, according to the release.

The first arrest came Saturday during a school dance, after the student allegedly threatened gun violence at the school. Two more students were arrested Tuesday for making threats, and Ezell said more arrests could follow.

Deputies are at the school Wednesday following up on Tuesday’s threat.

Ezell warns the threats are no joke, and under the recently passed Senate Bill 2141, threats and statements like these are considered felonies, he said.

The three students are being held at the Jackson County Youth Court.