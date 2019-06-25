Harrison County
Nine beaches across Harrison and Hancock counties closed ahead of July 4. Here’s why.
It’s not red; it’s a type of blue-green algae
Nine beaches across Harrison and Hancock counties are closed until further notice due to a blue-green Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB), according to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.
An HAB occurs when “colonies of algae grow out of control and produce toxic or harmful effects on people, fish, shellfish, marine mammals and birds,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“The human illnesses caused by HABs, though rare, can be debilitating or even fatal,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The sand beach is open for sun bathing, however, beach-goers are asked to avoid contact with the water, according to the MDEQ.
“No swim” signs have been placed outside of the effected areas.
The beaches include:
Harrison County
- Station 5 – Pass Christian West Beach
- Station 6 – Pass Christian Central Beach
- Station 7 – Pass Christian East Beach
- Station 7A – Long Beach Beach
- Station 10 – Gulfport Central Beach
Hancock County
- Station 1 – Lakeshore Beach
- Station 2 – Buccaneer State Park Beach
- Station 3 – Waveland Beach
- Station 4 – Bay St. Louis Beach
