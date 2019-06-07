Bonnet Carré spillway opening is causing a fisheries disaster in Mississippi, governor says

Coast oystermen expect the worst from Bonnet Carre release The 2016 release of flood waters from the Bonnet Carre spillway has Coast oystermen fearing devastation of oysters in the Mississippi Sound. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 2016 release of flood waters from the Bonnet Carre spillway has Coast oystermen fearing devastation of oysters in the Mississippi Sound.

Gov. Phil Bryant says he has requested that the federal government declare a fisheries disaster in Mississippi as mortality rates climb in the Mississippi Sound for dolphins, oysters and other marine life exposed to fresh water from the opening of the Bonnet Carré Spillway.

“We are currently observing significant adverse impacts to all components of Mississippi’s marine resources, including, but not limited to: oysters, crabs, shrimp and finfish.”

The spillway has opened an unprecedented two times this year, and most recently has been open since May 10, with no date set for closing. This also is the first time the spillway has opened two years in a row.

Bryant said death is particularly noticeable with oysters, which are unable to move. The oyster mortality rate, he said, is 70 percent, a figure that is expected to increase as the spillway remains open.

The letter says crab landings — the number of crabs harvested — are down 35 percent and also expected to climb. Shrimp season, he said, will start far later than the traditional June opening because numbers are so low.

“The declaration of a federal fisheries disaster for Mississippi may assist in obtaining financial assistance for all negatively impacted ecosystems, fisherman and related businesses in a timely manner, the governor’s letter concludes.

Bryant notified the public on Twitter of the letter, which is dated May 31.