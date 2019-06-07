Harrison County
Want to meet JoJo the kangaroo? He’s having a meet and greet event in Gulfport.
Interested in meeting JoJo the kangaroo?
You can meet the kangaroo at a meet and greet organized by the “Bring JoJo Home” team and Blow Fly Inn.
JoJo was found around 1 a.m. on June 7 after a two-day search. The kangaroo was at Pass Road Elementary School for a presentation when he left because he was afraid, according to owner Cody Breland.
The meet and greet will be held on June 15 at the Blow Fly Inn restaurant in Gulfport, 1201 Washington Ave.
The event starts at 11 a.m.
