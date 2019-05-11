Want to help the family of slain officer Robert McKeithen? Here are all the fundraisers planned.

An intimate look at prayer vigil for fallen Biloxi police officer Robert McKeithen Photos from a prayer vigil at the Biloxi Police Department in honor of slain police officer Robert McKeithen, who was shot and killed in the parking lot on May 5, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Photos from a prayer vigil at the Biloxi Police Department in honor of slain police officer Robert McKeithen, who was shot and killed in the parking lot on May 5, 2019.

The Coastal Mississippi community has come together to honor the memory of Biloxi police officer Robert McKeithen and raise money for his family.

Donations have been collected at baseball games and other events across the Coast for the official Robert McKeithen Family Fund at Southern Coastal Federal Credit Union.

His funeral will be Monday and several tributes and fundraisers are scheduled in the coming weeks.

They include:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

▪ Saturday, May 11 – Just 1 More Bar & Grill on 7350 Mississippi 57, Gautier, just north of Interstate 10 Exit 57, will hold a dart tournament, along with serving pulled pork plates and adding to the donations with raffles and split the pot. Doors open at 8 a.m.





▪ Monday, May 13 — Students, faculty and staff in the Harrison County School District who want to honor McKeithen can wear blue to school.

▪ Wednesday, May 15 — Benefit at The Blind Tiger, 265 Beach Blvd., south of Harrah’s Gulf Coast. Get a $10 burger and chips all day from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Free delivery for large orders in the Biloxi area.

▪ Wednesday, May 15 — Domino’s fundraiser. Mention officer McKeithen’s name when you order at any Coast Domino’s location and 20% of the sale will go to his family.

▪ Sunday, May 19 — Officer McKeithen Memorial Walk will be at Jones Park in Gulfport beginning at 7 a.m.

▪ Through May — The Reef and Sky Bar on U.S. 90 in Biloxi has created a special Biloxi Blu cocktail and a Black and Blue burger. For every purchase, the venue will donate $1 to the McKeithen family, matched by Absolut Vodka.

▪ June 8-9 — Plans are still developing for this benefit co-ed softball tournament at the new Ocean Springs Sports Complex off Mississippi 57, and police officers from two states will be playing. Upmpires familiar with USSSA rules are needed. Contact eholley@magnificuscorp.com

▪ A benefit fund is set up at Southern Coastal Federal Credit Union. To donate, call 228-432-0284, or go by their office at 1042 E Howard Ave. in Biloxi or at 10383 Automall Parkway in D’iberville. Checks to the McKeithen Family Fund can be mailed to PO Box 503, Biloxi, MS 39530.

▪ Tunnel to Towers Biloxi will hold a benefit at a date and location to be announced and is seeking auction items. To help email Biloxi@tunnel2towers.org