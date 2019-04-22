New amusement park, tuition increase and dolphins. A recap of last week on the Coast.

Margaritaville Resort starts construction on boardwalk and amusement park Construction is under way on the long-awaited amusement park at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Construction is under way on the long-awaited amusement park at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi.

Looking for a recap of last week’s biggest stories? We’ve got you covered.

New Margaritaville amusement park will include a flying bar that lets you drink in the sky

A new amusement park is on the way to the Margaritaville Resort Biloxi.

The part will include the first AEROBAR ride in the United States, along with a boardwalk with food trucks and a giant Ferris wheel.

A second hotel tower will be built west of the amusement park in phase III.

Oysters, dolphins and endangered sea turtles in Mississippi sound dying as freshwater invades

Thirteen dead dolphins and 23 dead sea turtles have been found along the Mississippi Coast in the last two weeks. The cause of death has not been determined, but the dead animals have skin and eye lesions consistent with freshwater damage.





Investigators believe freshwater intrusion from the Bonnet Carre spillway may have played a role in the deaths. The change in the environment could also decimate oyster beds.

The Mississippi Sound’s oyster fishery suffered “severe economic hardship” from the opening of the spillway for 48 days in 2011, according to a report from Mississippi State University.





The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers opened the spillway for 44 days to protect New Orleans and other communities from Mississippi River flooding.





Mississippi public universities raise tuition for next fall

The state’s eight public universities will raise their tuition by an average of 4% next fall. Increases range from 8.4% at Mississippi University for Women to 1.9% at the University of Mississippi, the Associated Press reports.





The statewide average for two semesters is now $8,120 for in-state undergraduates, which is up $312.





The College Board approved the tuition changes at all of the schools.





Free beer samples in Oxford

Yes, you read that correctly. Shops in Oxford that sell beer will be allowed to give customers up to 5 single ounce samples during a 24-hour period, reports the Oxford Eagle.





City alderman voted 5-1 to approve the measure. However, there are some stipulations. Stores must have at least eight draft beer taps and pass an inspection by the city police department.

The ordinance will take effect 30 days after it is signed into law.