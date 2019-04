Dolphins, endangered sea turtles, oysters dying as fresh water invades Mississippi Sound

Coast oystermen expect the worst from Bonnet Carre release The release of flood waters from the Bonnet Carre spillway has Coast oystermen fearing devastation of oysters. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The release of flood waters from the Bonnet Carre spillway has Coast oystermen fearing devastation of oysters.

Freshwater intrusion from the Bonnet Carre spillway is damaging aquatic life in the Mississippi Sound, with 13 dead dolphins and 23 dead sea turtles found along the Mississippi Coast in the last two weeks.











The carcasses are being necropsied by Mississippi State University veterinarians at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. Executive Director Moby Solangi said the verdict is still out on the causes of death, but both the turtles and dolphins have skin and eye lesions consistent with freshwater damage.







Solangi said 22 of the dead sea turtles are endangered Kemp’s ridleys, while two baby dolphins are among the most recent dolphin carcasses retrieved. Carcasses are being found in all three coastal counties, he said.







Solangi said a total of 40 dolphins have been found dead so far in 2019.







The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources also confirms the fresh water is damaging oyster reefs, particularly in the western Mississippi Sound.

‘You have a hurricane’

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers opened the spillway to protect New Orleans and other communities from Mississippi River flooding. Up to 210 cubic feet per second of fresh water poured through the spillway gates.