Cyclist struck from behind on Gulfport bridge was in the bike lane, coroner says

A 54-year-old Gulfport woman was riding a bicycle in the bike lane on Kremer Bridge in Gulfport when she was struck from behind by a vehicle, the Harrison County coroner says.
A vehicle struck Carmella Prestia during “a torrential downpour” on Sunday and she died from her injuries, Coroner Gary Hargrove told the Sun Herald.
Prestia was northbound on Kremer Bridge, which crosses the Bernard Bayou along Cowan-Lorraine Road, Hargrove said. The area is between Magnolia Street and the Wilkes Bridge.
Cowan-Lorraine Road also is known as Mississippi 605.
Prestia was taken to a hospital, where she died.
“The driver does not face charges at this time because it is believed to be an accident,” Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said Wednesday.
“It was certainly unintentional,” Fulks said. “He did stop and he cooperated with police.”
