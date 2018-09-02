Cyclist seriously injured in crash. Here’s what police are saying

Traffic was flowing smoothly over the northbound lanes of the Bernard Bayou bridge on Cowan-Lorraine Road (Mississippi 605) shortly before noon Sunday after a bicycle-car collision had it knotted for more than an hour.
An accident reconstruction team said they could release no information about the crash.
A yellow bicycle, its back wheel badly bent, lay on its side at the peak of the bridge. There were no damaged vehicles in sight.
One lane of the bridge was close to traffic, which was light.
A tweet from the Gulfport Police Department account said the cyclist had serious injuries and Sgt. Clayton Fulks, the public information officer, said he had received no further updates about the condition of the cyclist or the cause of the accident.
Paul Hampton: 228-284-7296; @jpaulhampton
Comments