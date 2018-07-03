Coroner identifies Bay St. Louis man killed in head-on collision on U.S. 90

The driver killed in a head-on collision Monday when a truck struck his vehicle has been identified as David Pulliam of Bay St. Louis.
Pulliam was 62, Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk said Tuesday.
Pulliam's truck was struck by a truck driven by an 80-year-old Pearlington man, a state trooper said.
The crash occurred on U.S. 90 near Lower Bay Road in Hancock County's Lakeshore community about 1:50 p.m. Monday.
Pulliam was eastbound on U.S. 90 in a 1994 Ford Ranger, Faulk said.
Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said a westbound 2004 Ford Ranger driven by a Pearlington man crossed the center line, striking the 1994 Ranger head-on.
Pulliam died in the crash, in which the trucks were stuck together after the vehicles came to rest.
A passenger in his truck and the Pearlington man were taken to Northshore Hospital in Slidell, Louisiana. Both appeared to have serious injuries, Elkins said. Their conditions were not available Tuesday.
Both drivers and the passenger were each wearing a seat belt, Elkins said.
The cause of the crash remains unclear. Elkins said it remains under investigation.
The collision is the fourth fatal crash in Hancock County in less than two weeks, Faulk said. One of those was an airplane crash.
A woman who was a passenger on her husband's motorcycle died June 21. Officials say a man driving in front of family vehicles got mad and slammed on his brakes in front of a relative's vehicle, causing a chain reaction on Interstate 10 between the Jourdan River Bridge and Diamondhead.
On June 29, a student pilot died in an airplane crash off Interstate 10 near Diamondhead.
A woman died in a head-on collision with a semi-truck Saturday on Interstate 10 in Bay St. Louis.
