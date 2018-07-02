Bay St. Louis man dies in head-on collision in Lakeshore community

A 66-year-old Bay St. Louis man man died in a head-on collision after a truck driven by an 80-year-old Pearlington man struck his truck head-on, a state trooper said.
The crash occurred on U.S. 90 near Lower Bay Road in Hancock County's Lakeshore community about 1:50 p.m. Monday.
The name of the deceased will be released by the Hancock County coroner after his family is notified, said Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins.
The Bay St. Louis man was driving east on U.S. 90 in a 1994 Ford Ranger when a westbound 2004 Ford Ranger driven by the Pearlington man crossed the center line, striking the 1994 Ranger head-on, Elkins said.
The Bay St. Louis man died at the scene, Elkins said.
His passenger and the Pearlington man were taken to Northshore Hospital in Slidell, Louisiana. Both appeared to have serious injuries, Elkins said.
Both drivers and the passenger were each wearing a seat belt, he said.
It's unclear if rain, wet roads or speed were contributing factors.
Elkins said the crash remains under investigation.
Comments