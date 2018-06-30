One driver killed in head-on crash on I-10 in Hancock County

Bay St. Louis Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 Saturday morning that left one person dead.
Bay Police Chief Gary Ponthieux said the collision occurred just after 7 a.m. A mid-size passenger vehicle crossed the center median near Exit 13 in the westbound lane, colliding head-on with a semi-truck in oncoming traffic.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was killed in the crash. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured, Ponthieux said in a press release.
Bay Police and Mississippi Department of Transportation are working together on the investigation.
The victim's name has not been released.
