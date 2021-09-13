3rd person dies in MS highway collapse during Hurricane Ida. ‘She was an amazing mom.’

A Wiggins woman is the third person to die of injuries after a portion of Highway 26 in George County collapsed, on Sept. 13 during Hurricane Ida.

Amanda Williams died at 11:22 a.m. Saturday at Forrest General Hospital, her sister-in-law, Shanna Bordelon said Monday.

Danny Ray Wiliams, Amanda’s husband, announced Saturday on Facebook she had died, saying, “Today my beautiful wife gained her angel wings. You will be so missed Manda Mae. You are my very best friend. We had an amazing 20 years. I promise to take care of our babies and make sure they do right in life. We love you and will miss you so much. This isn’t goodbye it’s just an until I see you again.”

The couple’s daughter, Emily Williams, is still recovering from her injuries suffered in the crash when their pickup truck plunged 20-30 feet into the red clay dirt below them.

The hospital allowed her husband to have a brief visit with his wife the day before her death because of strict COVID-19 protocols.

“They called and let the kids do a Zoom call before they took her off of the (life support) machine,” Borderlon said. “It was definitely not expected. We had though she could come home.

“She was an amazing mom. She loved her babies more than anything in this world . I know she was a good to a number of people. She had an extremely kind and generous heart. She will be so missed.

Two others, Jerry Lee of Lucedale and Kent Brown of Leakesville, both 49, died the night of the road collapse.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified all of those injured and involved in the incident.

Sheriff Keith Havard said seven vehicles crashes as a result of the highway collapse.

