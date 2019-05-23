Will Miss. lawmaker accused of drunkenly punching wife see jail time? Here’s what’s next.

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

Since state Rep. Douglas McLeod’s arrest on a domestic violence charge and the subsequent calls for his resignation, he’s been virtually unreachable.

So what’s next for the Republican lawmaker?

Mcleod is set to go trial on the misdemeanor offense in George County Justice Court.

According to the investigative report, a drunken Mcleod punched his wife in the face, bloodying her nose. He told officers he felt it was taking her too long to undress for sex.

His wife sought shelter in another room where a second woman was staying. The other woman locked the door and they stayed there until authorities got the call from inside the home for help.

When deputies got to the home, they said McLeod was so inebriated his speech was slurred and he was unable to walk without losing his balance.

The trial

Though trial delays are common, Mcleod is set for trial July 9 before Justice Court Judge Mike Bullock.

The lawmaker has been free on bond since his arrest May 8.

He was freed on a $1,000 signature bond set by Justice Court Judge Jessie Underwood. A signature bond means Mcleod didn’t have to pay anything, just signed a piece of paper for his immediate release.

The penalties

Because Mcleod is charged with a misdemeanor domestic assault charge, he could face jail time.

According to state law, anyone convicted on that charge could face a fine up to $500, up to six months imprisonment in a county jail or both.

A misdemeanor domestic violence charge becomes a felony offense after a third or subsequent conviction and carries a sentence of between 5 and 10 years.