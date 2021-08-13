A 3rd Walmart store in South MS will close for COVID-19 cleaning this weekend

A third Walmart in South Mississippi has announced this month it will close for cleaning as the delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps over Mississippi.

The Walmart Supercenter in Wiggins closed at 2 p.m. Friday and will reopen at 6 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.

Earlier this week, a Neighborhood Market on U.S. 49 in Gulfport closed for a second time during the pandemic.

On Aug. 2, the Supercenter in D’Iberville also closed for cleaning.

Walmart does not report coronavirus outbreaks among staff or customers to the public, only when stores are closed for cleaning.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Wiggins store is at at 1053 Frontage Drive E. in Stone County.