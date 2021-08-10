A Coast Walmart store is closing again for deep cleaning as COVID soars in MS

A Walmart Neighborhood Market store on the Coast will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday for a COVID-19 deep cleaning.

The Gulfport location, at 11333 U.S. 49, will reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday, August 12, according to a notice posted on the store’s Facebook page.

The pharmacy drive-thru and the fueling stations will remain open.

This is the second time this location is closing for cleaning during the pandemic. It shut its doors in January during a COVID-19 peak.

New COVID cases hit another record high on Tuesday.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Walmart closed the D’Iberville store earlier this month for a similar deep cleaning, and shoppers returned in big numbers the day the store reopened.

Other stores and restaurants in South Mississippi have closed temporarily for cleaning, because they can’t hire enough staff or because their employees got the coronavirus or had to quarantine.