Dine out for a day and we’ll tell you which Coast city you should call home

Should you be walking the Bay St. Louis bridge at sunset or grabbing a late-night dinner at a Biloxi casino? Or maybe you’d prefer taking a pottery class outside in downtown Ocean Springs.

We’re all about the Coast life here in South Mississippi, but each city has its own vibe and offerings.

From the Bay to Pascagoula, take this quiz and pick your favorite restaurants and shops for breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch, and we’ll tell you where should probably be living.

Did we guess right? If you can’t see the quiz, click here.

