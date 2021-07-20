Katrina changed the landscape of the MS Coast. Do you remember these iconic landmarks?

Mississippi Gulf Coast locals have a unique way of remembering history.

In fact, reciting a memory is usually pre-empted with a question: Did it happen before or after Hurricane Katrina?

Aug. 29, 2005, changed life as we knew it in South Mississippi. The major hurricane’s storm surge rushed in, flooding our towns and destroying our homes.

The Coast’s landscape changed after Katrina, and many iconic landmarks were destroyed in the storm or had to be demolished.

Do you remember these iconic buildings, places, restaurants and casinos in Biloxi, Gulfport, Bay St. Louis and more?

