16 restaurants. 45,000 votes. 1 winner. This spot has best burger on the Coast, locals say.

Sea Level, a food truck in Pass Christian, was voted best burger on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Sea Level/Instagram

Sixteen restaurants. Four rounds. 45,000 votes. One winner.

South Mississippi has spoken, and locals who voted in our new Burger Bracket have decided who has the best burger on the Coast: Sea Level in Pass Christian.

A local favorite and somewhat of a best-kept secret, the snack shack in the Pass Christian Harbor is known for their food truck vibes, sweet snacks and elevated bar-style food.

Their most popular burger, the Sea Level burger, is two smash-style patties with American cheese and a Monterrey cheese sauce. It comes dressed on a buttered brioche bun.

Sea Level beat out 15 other local spots, including larger local chains like Mugshots.

If you haven’t been to Sea Level, may be time to drive to the Pass and give it a try. Locals suggest getting their hand-cut fries and a house-made lemonade with a burger.