Thousands pay tribute to Coast lineman Cayce Seal in emotional funeral service

While his parents stood next to a handmade pine box topped with roses, Calla lilly and other flowers in blue and white, Cody Seal looked out of the corner window from the side altar of St. Clare Catholic Church.
He watched as three hoisted American flags and a wooden cross waved in the wind while the line outside growing, turning so long and winding that it was something he and the priest had never seen.
And the people kept coming. At one point, the line stretched nearly to U.S. 90.
They parked in the grass, along Vacation Lane and took up every spot on the beach nearby. They wore suits and dresses, and work uniforms and jeans and T-shirts. They waited in the heat and sunshine to say goodbye to Cayce Seal.
The 28-year-old Bay St. Louis native and Entergy power company lineman died last week after suffering a shock while working on power lines.
Inside the church, Seal’s family hugged the necks of every person who came to say their respects — about 2,000 in all — as Ross Grisham and his band played music that brought gasps and tears from the packed pews.
“Take my hand, precious Lord, lead me home,” Grisham sang.
Doug and Michelle Seal shared laughs and tears, while Seal’s girlfriend, Cassie Lassabe, often turned her head away from the line to look at her partner inside his final resting vessel, filled with signatures of friends, family, loved ones and Hancock County community members. A flower-filled box with a power line poll stood nearby, with many of Cayce’s crew mates stopping to pat the top, wiping away tears as they found a seat.
Cayce is father to 2-year-old Declan Seal and step-father to 8-year-old Anistyn Hoda.
Among the guests at the service were hundreds of first responders and Entergy workers, many of whom gathered outside the church near the bucket trucks that lined U.S. 90.
An overflow room at the church was filled with mementos that marked Cayce’s life. He was a St. Stanislaus football and soccer coach, Nereids royalty, a competition fisherman and a bull rider. A slideshow played that showed videos of Cayce dancing with his mother at a recent Mardi Gras ball.
Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam and Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre were in attendance.
Cayce will be buried at Lakeshore Cemetery on Thursday afternoon.
Doug Seal, who wore a navy blue suit with matching tennis shoes, had a message for the community as he said goodbye to his youngest son, with wife Michele by his side: “Live like Cayce.”
Comments